Songwriting Workshops with Jud Caswell

Songwriting Workshop with Jud CaswellJoin Jud Caswell via Zoom for this week’s Songwriting Workshop. During this time of Covid-19 distancing, we’ll be meeting every Tuesday night at 6:30pm. We have time to share 9 songs every week, but even if you don’t have a song to share, you are welcome to join us for our listening and discussion. 

Whether you are a new writer, experienced writer, or want-to-be-a-writer writer, we hope you’ll join us to bring in your work and get expert advice from award-winning songwriter, Jud Caswell. Participants in this workshop rave about Jud and about how much his advice is helping shape and improve their writing.

 

Jud starts each session with a short discussion of a specific element of songwriting craft, then moves to sharing songs. Jud’s feedback is focused on questions or concerns raised by the songwriter, with group discussion focused on issues of craft and technique.

Participants should bring a song that is “in process” for feedback and support. Please email Jud a copy of your song before the session, to be shared with participants. We have found it very helpful to be able to see the words, with the limitations of the online technology. Many in our group play the guitar or play our house electric piano as well as sing, but you are more than welcome to just sing what you’ve written.

The goal of the workshop is to provide a safe place for songwriters to share and learn. Songwriters of all levels and abilities are welcome!

 
Please sign up by filling out this form: 
 
NOTE: Registration closes at noon on the day of the workshop, so register now!

Jud CaswellHere’s a bit about Jud Caswell

 
Jud has played folk festivals from Texas to Oregon and won some of the best songwriting contests in the country.  He has appeared at iconic venues and at celebrated festivals across the country. While his music is often compared to James Taylor and David Wilcox, his songs draw on a long musical history and wide-ranging influences from jazz and Piedmont blues to contemporary folk and rock.  Wilcox offers his own praise, acclaiming Caswell as “much more than a great singer and guitar player, Jud’s songs take you into the storyteller’s world with clear images and characters that come to life for the listener.” Maine Today is even more emphatic: “Jud Caswell is an enormously talented lyricist, composer, performer, and producer. It’s only a matter of time before he’s discovered by the rest of the world; you should discover him now.” Jud has a degree in music from Dartmouth College and has taught songwriting to students of all ages and ability levels. Visit his website here. 