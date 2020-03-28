Songwriting Workshops with Jud Caswell

Join Jud Caswell via Zoom for this week’s Songwriting Workshop. During this time of Covid-19 distancing, we’ll be meeting every Tuesday night at 6:30pm. We have time to share 9 songs every week, but even if you don’t have a song to share, you are welcome to join us for our listening and discussion. Whether you are a new writer, experienced writer, or want-to-be-a-writer writer, we hope you’ll join us to bring in your work and get expert advice from award-winning songwriter, Jud Caswell. Participants in this workshop rave about Jud and about how much his advice is helping shape and improve their writing.

Jud starts each session with a short discussion of a specific element of songwriting craft, then moves to sharing songs. Jud’s feedback is focused on questions or concerns raised by the songwriter, with group discussion focused on issues of craft and technique. Participants should bring a song that is “in process” for feedback and support. Please email Jud a copy of your song before the session, to be shared with participants. We have found it very helpful to be able to see the words, with the limitations of the online technology. Many in our group play the guitar or play our house electric piano as well as sing, but you are more than welcome to just sing what you’ve written. The goal of the workshop is to provide a safe place for songwriters to share and learn. Songwriters of all levels and abilities are welcome!

Please sign up by filling out this form:

NOTE: Registration closes at noon on the day of the workshop, so register now!

Here’s a bit about Jud Caswell